NAM becomes one of most important platforms globally - Turkish FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. The Non-Aligned Movement has become one of the most important platforms for discussing the events occurring in the world and ways to solve them, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said during the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement, Trend reports.

"2023 has become an important year for Türkiye. In the new period, the country will play an even more active role in solving the problems facing the world," he said.

The meeting of the ministers of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement is being held in Baku. The meeting is attended by representatives of the member countries of the Non-Aligned Movement. It will last until July 6.

A total of 120 participating states, 18 observers and 10 international organizations, including Azerbaijan, have played an important role in the history of the Non-Aligned Movement.