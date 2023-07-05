President Ilham Aliyev outshines French President in terms of sincerity - Tahitian representative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. The speech of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his views were sincere, French President Emmanuel Macron does not have such sincerity, Representative of Tahiti Ella Tokoragi said, Trend reports.

"First of all, thank you for inviting me to Azerbaijan. This is my first visit here, and we have been warmly welcomed. The colonial policies of France and its bitter realities, which President Ilham Aliyev mentioned during his speech, are something that I experience in my own country today. On July 2, 1966, France conducted its first nuclear weapon test in Tahiti. To this day, there have been 193 tests conducted. Just imagine the problems they have caused in my country. Today, we have lost count of the number of sick children. Our people are facing various types of cancer. This is the catastrophe brought about by the colonial policies of France," she added.

The ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement is holding in the Baku Congress Center on July 5-6.