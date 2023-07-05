Democracy-clad countries disrobe thier islamophobia and racism - Deputy PM of Iraq

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. Islamophobia and racism are flourishing in countries that defend democracy and human rights, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq Fuad Hussein said during the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement, Trend reports.

"Islamophobia and racism are unacceptable. Today we are witnessing Islamophobia and racism in countries that are considered democratic and defend human rights," he added.

The ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement is holding in the Baku Congress Center on July 5-6.

120 member states, including Azerbaijan, 18 observers and 10 international organizations have played an important role in the history of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Azerbaijan has been chairing the NAM since 2019. Despite the fact that the period of the country's chairmanship in the organization fell at the height of the pandemic, Baku successfully fulfilled its presidential mission and received the right to lead the movement for one more year.