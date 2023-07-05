Azerbaijan's key role to cover other countries colonial policy - delegate of Martinique

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. Azerbaijan plays an important role in terms of discussing decolonization issues, Representative of Martinique Felix Stefan Emanuel Argo told Trend at the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement.

"We can talk freely about these problems in Azerbaijan, but we can't talk about it anywhere else, especially in France. Azerbaijan plays a special role in covering the colonial policy of other countries. My family was subjected to this French colonial policy many years ago. People are still suffering in France," he said.

The ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement is being held in the Baku Congress Center on July 5-6.

A total of 120 member states, including Azerbaijan, 18 observers and 10 international organizations have played an important role in the history of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Azerbaijan has been chairing the NAM since 2019. Despite the fact that the period of the country's chairmanship in the organization fell at the height of the pandemic, Baku successfully fulfilled its presidential mission and received the right to lead the movement for one more year.