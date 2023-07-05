Support for Armenian separatism in Karabakh doomed to failure - Azerbaijani ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. Support for Armenian separatism in Karabakh is doomed to failure, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Netherlands Rahman Mustafayev said, Trend reports.

"A conference on EU-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Armenia relations was held in the Hague. I explained to my Armenian colleagues the main parameters of the new regional reality. The rights of Armenians living in Karabakh will be ensured in the same way as the rights of other citizens of Azerbaijan are ensured," the ambassador wrote on Twitter.