It is time to put an end to France's colonial policy - President of New Caledonian Parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. It is time to put an end to France's colonial policy, President of the Parliament of New Caledonia, Roch Wamytan, said during an event on the topic of "Towards the Complete Eradication of Colonialism" held in Baku today, Trend reports.

"During the referendum in New Caledonia in 2021, the local population wanted to postpone it, but France insisted otherwise. As a result, 57 percent of the population did not participate in this referendum. France continues its policy of colonialism. By participating in today's event in Baku, we call for not repeating this bloody colonial history. The policy of colonization must be stopped. We believe that the members of the Non-Aligned Movement will help us achieve our dream, our freedom," he said.

Within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement, an event on the topic of "Towards the Complete Elimination of Colonialism" has kicked off today at Baku Convention Center.