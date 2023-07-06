Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
France pursuing colonial policy towards Martinique - party official

Politics Materials 6 July 2023 11:22 (UTC +04:00)
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. France is pursuing a colonial policy towards Martinique, Representative of the Martinique Freedom Party Luke Carols said during an event on the topic of "Towards the Complete Eradication of Colonialism" held in Baku today, Trend reports.

"The strategy of France is to replace the local population with the French population. This is done through genocide," he said.

Within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement, an event on the topic of "Towards the Complete Eradication of Colonialism" has kicked off today at Baku Convention Center.

