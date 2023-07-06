France - occupying state, member of French National Assembly says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. France is an occupying state, which began colonization with violence and use of military force, Member of the National Assembly of France from French Guiana Jean-Victor Castor said during an event on the topic of "Towards the Complete Eradication of Colonialism" held in Baku today, Trend reports.

"A total of 90 percent of our territories were occupied and ruled by France. The number of indigenous peoples has decreased here, and the rights of them are not recognized. We were forbidden to use all natural resources," Castor said.

According to him, France does not hire contract workers.

"The poverty threshold has increased from 30 percent to 54 percent in 5 years. French policy also hinders the development of indigenous culture and dictates the use of the French language. The use of the local language is not allowed. Even the lessons taught in schools are chosen by France. They represent our country geographically as French territory," he said.

Within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement, an event on the topic of "Towards the Complete Elimination of Colonialism" has being held today at Baku Convention Center.