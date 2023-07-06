Russia welcomes progress in Azerbaijan-Armenia negotiations - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. Russia welcomes progress in the negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said, Trend reports.

She made the remark during a weekly briefing, speaking about the recent meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington.

"We welcome the progress made during the negotiations on the development of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as we welcome all positive steps in this direction," she said.

Zakharova noted that the Russian side will continue efforts to bring the parties closer to reaching the agreement.

"In the near future, special representative of Russia's MFA for the promotion of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia Igor Khovaev is scheduled to visit the region," she added.

The new round of talks between Bayramov and Mirzoyan on the draft peace agreement was held in the US from June 27 through June 29.

On the first day, Blinken held closed-door bilateral meetings with the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia. After the meetings, he took part in the first plenary session with the foreign ministers of the two countries. Then, the ministers continued negotiations in a bilateral format.

On the second day, a trilateral meeting was held with the participation of National Security Adviser to the US President Jake Sullivan, which was followed by a bilateral meeting of Bayramov and Mirzoyan.