France has always been keen to sword-rattling, New Caledonia Parliament Chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. France has always been willing to show force, Chairman of the Parliament of New Caledonia Rock Wamytan said at a press conference after the event on the topic of "Towards the Complete Eradication of Colonialism" held in Baku today, Trend reports.

"Using its strength, France still continues to pursue a colonial policy," he noted.

Meanwhile, the event on the topic of "Towards the Complete Eradication of Colonialism" is being held at the Baku Congress Center within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Speaking at the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement yesterday, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said that one of the countries is still pursuing neo-colonialism is France.

“French-administered territories outside Europe are the nasty remains of the French colonial empire. France must respect the sovereignty of the Comoros over the island of Mayotte as well as the rights of the New Caledonian people and other peoples in French overseas communities and territories,” President Ilham Aliyev said.

President Ilham Aliyev pointed out that France has to apologize for its colonial past and bloody colonial crimes and acts of genocide against NAM member countries in Africa, Southeast Asia, and other places.