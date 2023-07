BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree awarding People's Artist of the USSR Tamara Sinyavskaya with the Honorary Diploma of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the decree, Tamara Sinyavskaya was awarded with the Honorary Diploma of the Republic of Azerbaijan for her many years of fruitful activity in the field of propaganda of Azerbaijani culture.

