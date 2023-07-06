Uganda to pass NAM chairmanship to Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. After Uganda, the chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) will pass to Uzbekistan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov said during the closing ceremony of the ministerial meeting of the NAM Coordinating Bureau, Trend reports.

The minister noted that the ministerial meeting of NAM Coordinating Bureau held in Baku demonstrated the spirit of cooperation among all member countries of the organization.

"At present, humanity is facing serious security challenges, and the Non-Aligned Movement plays an important role in overcoming these challenges. Azerbaijan will continue its effective work in the interests of this organization, in the name of peace and development," said Bayramov.

Azerbaijan has been chairing the NAM since 2019. Despite the country's chairmanship coinciding with the height of the pandemic, official Baku has successfully fulfilled its chairing mission and obtained the right to lead the movement for an additional year.

Within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the NAM Coordinating Bureau, an event on the topic of "Towards the Total Eradication of Colonialism" took place at the Baku Congress Center.

Speaking at the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement yesterday, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said that one of the countries that still is pursuing the neo-colonialism is France.

“French administered territories outside Europe are nasty remains of the French colonial empire. France must respect the sovereignty of the Comoros over the island of Mayotte as well as the rights of the New Caledonian people and other peoples in French overseas communities and territories,” President Ilham Aliyev said.

President Ilham Aliyev pointed out that France has to apologize for its colonial past and bloody colonial crimes and acts of genocide against NAM member countries in Africa, South-East Asia and other places.