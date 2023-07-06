Baku Declaration contains important elements for NAM members - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. The Baku Declaration contains important elements for the member countries of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov told journalists, Trend reports.

"This document will be associated with the name of our city. The main founding documents are known as the Bandung Principles. These documents will remain in history with their names," added Bayramov.

Azerbaijan has been chairing the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) since 2019. Despite the country's chairmanship coinciding with the peak of the pandemic, Baku has successfully fulfilled its chairing mission and obtained the right to lead the Movement for an additional year.

Within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the NAM Coordinating Bureau, an event on the topic of "Towards the Total Eradication of Colonialism" took place at the Baku Congress Center.

Speaking at the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement yesterday, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said that one of the countries that still is pursuing the neo-colonialism is France.

“French administered territories outside Europe are nasty remains of the French colonial empire. France must respect the sovereignty of the Comoros over the island of Mayotte as well as the rights of the New Caledonian people and other peoples in French overseas communities and territories,” President Ilham Aliyev said.

President Ilham Aliyev pointed out that France has to apologize for its colonial past and bloody colonial crimes and acts of genocide against NAM member countries in Africa, South-East Asia and other places.