NAM ministerial meeting in Baku concludes successfully

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. The Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku, Azerbaijan, has concluded its work with success, Trend reports.

As the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan reported, during the meeting, several important documents were adopted with consensus, including the Commemorative Declaration on the centennial anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the Final Document, the Baku Declaration, the Motion of Thanks to the host country, and a Special Declaration on the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

In addition to the ministerial discussions, an event themed "Towards the Total Eradication of Colonialism" took place at the Baku Convention Center as part of the NAM Coordinating Bureau meeting.

Since 2019, Azerbaijan has been successfully chairing NAM, and despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the country has effectively fulfilled its responsibilities and earned the right to lead the movement for an additional year.