Politics Materials 7 July 2023 14:17 (UTC +04:00)
High-level political dialogue between Azerbaijan, Albania has very good dynamism - President Ilham Aliyev

Laman Zeynalova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. We have established very close and friendly relations. And high-level political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Albania has a very good dynamism, said President Ilham Aliyev as he held an expanded meeting with President of Albania Bajram Begaj, Trend reports.

The head of state described it as an important factor to strengthen relations between the two countries, saying: "I would name them excellent. It is reflected in mutual support in international institutions and also a lot of practical activity on the ground with respect to issues of energy and economic development".

President Ilham Aliyev added that, "of course, it is an important factor to strengthen relations between our countries, which I would name them excellent and which is reflected in mutual support in international institutions and also a lot of practical activity on the ground with respect to issues of energy and economic development".

