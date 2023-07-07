Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Presıdent Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude to Albania for supporting Azerbaijan in organizations where the country is not present

Politics Materials 7 July 2023 15:28 (UTC +04:00)
Laman Zeynalova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. We created a very special dynamism in our bilateral ties based on friendship and mutual support, President Ilham Aliyev said in a press statement following an expanded meeting with President of Albania Bajram Begaj.

The head of state noted: “We are actively working in international organizations, supporting each other, primarily in the United Nations and Islamic Cooperation Organization. At the same time, we are very grateful to Albania for supporting Azerbaijan in the organizations where Azerbaijan is not present.”

