Azerbaijani investors are ready to consider investment projects in Albania - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. We discussed today the future political relationship between our countries, our joint activity in international organizations. At the same time, definitely, on our agenda were issues related to trade, economy and investment opportunities, President Ilham Aliyev said in a press statement following an expanded meeting with President of Albania Bajram Begaj, Trend reports.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijani investors are ready to seriously consider investment projects in Albania, whether it's in tourism or agriculture, or in any other area.

“I think that in the coming months, we will have more information about that and that will open also a new page in our relations,” the President added.