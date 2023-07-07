We expect more EU member countries to start receiving natural gas from Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. The main factor of our cooperation was related to the energy sector. And this cooperation is important not only for our countries, but for a big number of countries, particularly TAP, which is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which crosses Albanian territory, now is a source of energy security, President Ilham Aliyev said in a press statement following an expanded meeting with President of Albania Bajram Begaj.

“And taking into account that active work of Azerbaijan and the European Union on gas supply issues and the document, which was signed between the European Union and Azerbaijan on strategic partnership in the energy area - all these, of course, are important factors for close cooperation between our countries,” the head of state noted.

“Energy security for many European countries is provided also through the Southern Gas Corridor. And the number of these countries is growing, Azerbaijan's gas export to European Union market is growing, the volumes are growing, and the geography is being expanded. And by the end of this year, we expect more EU member countries to start receiving natural gas from Azerbaijan,” the Azerbaijani President pointed out.