Albania was the country, which prevented attempt to include anti-Azerbaijani paragraph into final document of Francophonie Summit - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. I already expressed my gratitude to Mr. President and the Government of Albania for support to Azerbaijan during the last year's Francophonie Summit, where there was an attempt by one member state of Francophonie to pass the paragraph and to include the paragraph into a final document - a paragraph of anti-Azerbaijani substance. And Albania was the country, which blocked that, President Ilham Aliyev said in a press statement following an expanded meeting with President of Albania Bajram Begaj, Trend reports.

“And that was the demonstration of friendship, demonstration of strong commitment to basic principles of international law, territorial integrity and sovereignty of the countries. So even in the organizations, where Azerbaijan cannot defend itself, we have brother like Albania who did it. And we're very grateful for that,” the head of state noted.