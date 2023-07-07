International Court of Justice rejects Armenia’s motion over Lachin checkpoint (UPDATE)

details added, first published at 13:28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. Azerbaijan welcomes the fair dismissal by the International Court of Justice of Armenia’s motion, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Elnur Mammadov tweeted, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan welcomes today's fair refusal of the International Court of Justice in Armenia's petition to amend the court's decision of February 22, 2022. It was a unanimous decision of the court," he said.

Meanwhile, the UN International Court of Justice has rejected Armenia's petition dated May 12, 2023, regarding the alleged "illegality" of the Lachin border checkpoint and the requirement to "withdraw all Azerbaijani Armed Forces from the Lachin road".