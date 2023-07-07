Opening of Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tirana and Albania’s embassy in Baku will bring our countries even closer - Bajram Begaj

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. It's a great pleasure to be in Azerbaijan and to meet again with my friend, President Aliyev. This year marks 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. I think we have many reasons to be proud of these relations, which today are better than ever. Therefore, I express my appreciation to President Aliyev, for his essential contribution to further strengthening them,” President of Albania Bajram Begaj said in a press statement following an expanded meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

Bajram Begaj mentioned President Aliyev’s first visit to Albania last year.

“I'm satisfied that the impact of that visit was instantly reflected. It didn't take long and the Parliament of Azerbaijan made the decision to open the embassy in Tirana. Albania, likewise, made the same decision to have an embassy in Baku in 2023. Both decisions will bring our countries even closer, will further strengthen the already excellent relationship, excellent political dialogue as well as promote economic cooperation and beyond,” the Albanian President noted.