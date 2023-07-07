Historical memory of what Heydar Aliyev has done for Azerbaijan will remain present - Albanian President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. A meeting of the joint working group on economic, industrial and technological cooperation between Albania and Azerbaijan took place in May. This working group marks an important step to further deepen relations in other spheres of vital importance, President of Albania Bajram Begaj said in a press statement following an expanded meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Therefore, the argument to create a joint inter-governmental commission based on this working group to be held in Baku in 2024 is a clear indication of the constructive spirit and understanding that exists between two countries.

In the first month of this year, I had the opportunity to be part of the Global Baku Forum and other very important initiative for the exchange of experiences and best vision for the future of our countries and the planet.

President Heydar Aliyev’s extraordinary vision of developing and empowering Azerbaijan, on the 100th anniversary of his birth, is easily felt by anyone who comes and visit your country. The historical memory of what he has done for Azerbaijan will remain present and will serve the development of the future of your country," the President of Albania emphasized.