Albania to host culture week of Azerbaijan shortly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. I expressed my conviction to President Aliyev that this very good pace of cooperation will continue to be maintained in the future. The culture week of Azerbaijan will soon take place in Albania, President of Albania Bajram Begaj said in a press statement following an expanded meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"So, as the cities in Albania are filled with tourists from all over the world this month, I'm convinced that the Azerbaijani culture week will be a real celebration and an indication of how culture will bring people and societies closer together.

The Albanian leader pointed out that both countries consider tourism a priority and a very important sector for the economy.

For this reason, the deepening of cooperation as well as the presence of Azeri investment also in terms of tourism are welcomed. The abolition of the visa regime is another way to bring our people closer together. And as I said, President Aliyev is a man who brings his promises to the reality. He told me today that that will be achieved very soon," the Albanian President noted.