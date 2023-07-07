Albanian President and his spouse visit Heydar Aliyev Center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. President of the Republic of Albania Bajram Begaj, who is on an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, and first lady Armanda Begaj have visited the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center Anar Alakbarov informed President Bajram Begaj about the Heydar Aliyev Center, which is considered one of the rare pearls of world architecture.

The Center is engaged in studying and promoting the statehood policy and heritage of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. He was told that the Center implements projects to popularize history and culture of Azerbaijan all over the world.

Albanian President Bajram Begaj viewed the cars that Great Leader Heydar Aliyev used during his leadership of Azerbaijan from 1969 to 2003.

The Albanian President also toured the Heydar Aliyev Museum at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Bajram Begaj and his wife Armanda Begaj also viewed the “Pearls of Azerbaijan” exhibition highlighting rich history and culture of Azerbaijan, as well as unique exhibits related to the abundant natural resources, centuries-old history and cultural heritage of the country.

They also viewed the “Puppet in the art” and the “Classic cars” exhibitions.

The Albanian President and the first lady also got acquainted with the collection entitled “Azerbaijani carpet - dance of loops”.

President Bajram Begaj signed the Center`s guest book, and was presented with a keepsake.