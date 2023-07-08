Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
8 July 2023
Albanian President concludes his visit to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. The President of the Republic of Albania Bayram Begay has completed his official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the distinguished guest at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Albanian President Bayram Begay and his wife Armanda Begay were seen off at the airport by First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev and other officials.

