Azerbaijani FM awarded rank of ambassador

Politics Materials 8 July 2023 13:03 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov was awarded the rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the corresponding order.

Bayramov was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2020. He previously served as Minister of Education (2018-2020).

Meanwhile, following presidential order, a diplomatic rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary has also been assigned to Deputy Foreign Ministers Elnur Mammadov and Fariz Rzayev.

