Visa-free regime countries for Azerbaijani citizens - LIST

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. As of today, Azerbaijan and the UAE have implemented a visa-free regime, allowing citizens of both countries to stay in each other's territories without a visa for a period of 90 days, Trend reports.
As the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan reported, there are currently bilateral interstate agreements in place, following the principle of reciprocity, allowing visa-free entry and exit for citizens of the following countries and the Republic of Azerbaijan for a period of 90 days:
|
Country
|
Period for visa-free residence based on the principle of reciprocity between the countries listed below and the Republic of Azerbaijan
|
1
|
Belarus
|
90 days
|
2
|
Georgia
|
90 days
|
3
|
Kazakhstan
|
90 days
|
4
|
Kyrgyzstan
|
90 days
|
5
|
Moldova
|
90 days
|
6
|
Uzbekistan
|
90 days
|
7
|
Russia
|
90 days
|
8
|
Tajikistan
|
90 days
|
9
|
Ukraine
|
90 days
|
10
|
Türkiye
|
90 days
|
11
|
Qatar
|
30 days
Note: Citizens of the State of Qatar who wish to enter the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan to engage in educational or work activities must obtain a visa in advance in accordance with the national legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
|
12
|
UAE
|
90 days