Visa-free regime countries for Azerbaijani citizens - LIST

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. As of today, Azerbaijan and the UAE have implemented a visa-free regime, allowing citizens of both countries to stay in each other's territories without a visa for a period of 90 days, Trend reports.

As the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan reported, there are currently bilateral interstate agreements in place, following the principle of reciprocity, allowing visa-free entry and exit for citizens of the following countries and the Republic of Azerbaijan for a period of 90 days: