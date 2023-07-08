Visa-free regime countries for Azerbaijani citizens - LIST

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 8 July 2023 15:03 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. As of today, Azerbaijan and the UAE have implemented a visa-free regime, allowing citizens of both countries to stay in each other's territories without a visa for a period of 90 days, Trend reports.

As the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan reported, there are currently bilateral interstate agreements in place, following the principle of reciprocity, allowing visa-free entry and exit for citizens of the following countries and the Republic of Azerbaijan for a period of 90 days:

Country

Period for visa-free residence based on the principle of reciprocity between the countries listed below and the Republic of Azerbaijan

1

Belarus

90 days

2

Georgia

90 days

3

Kazakhstan

90 days

4

Kyrgyzstan

90 days

5

Moldova

90 days

6

Uzbekistan

90 days

7

Russia

90 days

8

Tajikistan

90 days

9

Ukraine

90 days

10

Türkiye

90 days

11

Qatar

30 days

Note: Citizens of the State of Qatar who wish to enter the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan to engage in educational or work activities must obtain a visa in advance in accordance with the national legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

12

UAE

90 days
