IOC President conveys gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for endorsing Baku Declaration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has welcomed the adoption of the Baku Declaration, following the ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Trend reports.

IOC President Thomas Bach expressed his gratitude to NAM for the support.

"The IOC sincerely welcomes the support of the 120 NAM member states. We are greatly inspired by this strong commitment to the unifying mission of the Olympic Games. I thank President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for his initiative in adopting this important resolution," emphasized Bach.

The unanimously adopted Declaration highlights that the participation of athletes from all 206 National Olympic Committees in the Olympic and Paralympic Games "Paris 2024" will serve as a powerful symbol of human unity.

Baku Declaration was adopted at the ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement's Coordinating Bureau held in Baku on July 5-6.

In the declaration, NAM member states emphasized the importance of respecting territorial integrity, sovereignty, political independence, and the inviolability of international borders. Members of the movement reaffirmed the need to adhere to the principles of non-interference in internal affairs, refraining from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of states, in accordance with the UN Charter.

Member states also pledged to uphold and promote these principles of international law and continue to resist any attempts aimed at partially or completely violating national unity or territorial integrity of states.

Azerbaijan chairs the movement that unites 120 out of 193 UN member states.

Azerbaijan has been chairing NAM since 2019. Despite the fact that the period of the country's chairmanship in the organization fell at the height of the pandemic, Baku successfully fulfilled its presidential mission and received the right to lead the movement for one more year.