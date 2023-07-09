Military musical festival ends in Astana (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. In Astana, Kazakhstan, a solemn closing ceremony was held on the occasion of the end of the 1st international military musical festival Astana - Culture Caravan, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

Music performed by soloists of the participating countries accompanied by military orchestras, presented military marches and national dances aroused the great interest of the audience at the ceremony held in the Barys Arena ice palace.

It should be noted that at the festival dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the city of Astana, Azerbaijan was represented by military orchestra of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev and the creative team of the Army Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov.