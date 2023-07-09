Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Military musical festival ends in Astana (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 9 July 2023 00:02 (UTC +04:00)
Military musical festival ends in Astana (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Farid Zohrabov
Farid Zohrabov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. In Astana, Kazakhstan, a solemn closing ceremony was held on the occasion of the end of the 1st international military musical festival Astana - Culture Caravan, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

Music performed by soloists of the participating countries accompanied by military orchestras, presented military marches and national dances aroused the great interest of the audience at the ceremony held in the Barys Arena ice palace.

It should be noted that at the festival dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the city of Astana, Azerbaijan was represented by military orchestra of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev and the creative team of the Army Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov.

Military musical festival ends in Astana (PHOTO)
Military musical festival ends in Astana (PHOTO)
Military musical festival ends in Astana (PHOTO)
Military musical festival ends in Astana (PHOTO)
Military musical festival ends in Astana (PHOTO)
Military musical festival ends in Astana (PHOTO)
Military musical festival ends in Astana (PHOTO)
Military musical festival ends in Astana (PHOTO)
Military musical festival ends in Astana (PHOTO)
Military musical festival ends in Astana (PHOTO)
Military musical festival ends in Astana (PHOTO)
Military musical festival ends in Astana (PHOTO)
Military musical festival ends in Astana (PHOTO)
Military musical festival ends in Astana (PHOTO)
Military musical festival ends in Astana (PHOTO)
Military musical festival ends in Astana (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more