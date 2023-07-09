Azerbaijan, Iran have various joint economic projects in pipeline - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. There are many economic projects between Azerbaijan and Iran, some of them are being implemented, while some are being discussed, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told Trend at the press availability.

"A meeting of the co-chairs of the Azerbaijani-Iranian intergovernmental commission is planned in the future. At this meeting, negotiations will be held on transport, energy, water resources sharing and a number of other areas. We believe that the meeting will have positive results," he said.

Meanwhile, earlier Iranian FM Hossein Amir-Abdollahiansaid that Iran and Azerbaijan agreed to activate the South Araz corridor in the future.

"This will give an impetus to Iranian-Azerbaijani relations in the field of communications. We can say that this corridor will play a very important role in connecting the main part of Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan. We had very extensive discussions with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev about opening communications in the region," he said.