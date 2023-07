BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. Chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (Parliament) Numan Kurtulmush will visit Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Kurtulmush will visit the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus on July 11 and arrive in Azerbaijan on July 12.

During the visit, Numan Kurtulmush will meet with Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova and Prime Minister Ali Asadov.