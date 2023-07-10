President Ilham Aliyev invites President of Uzbekistan to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. On July 10, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev invited Shavkat Mirziyoyev to pay a state visit to Azerbaijan. The invitation was gratefully accepted.

During the phone conversation, the presidents hailed the successful development of friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries in various areas, stressed the importance of reciprocal visits and contacts at the heads of state and other levels, and expressed their satisfaction with the high level implementation of the agreements reached and decisions made regarding the expansion of bilateral cooperation.