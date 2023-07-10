Azerbaijan's influence on global scale growing day by day - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. The international influence of Azerbaijan is growing day by day, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a speech at an event themed "National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijan's foreign policy" held in Baku today.

According to the minister, Azerbaijan's peaceful policy is the beginning of a new era in the region.

"New realities in the region are important for the promotion of our foreign policy. The international influence of Azerbaijan is growing day by day," the minister said.

