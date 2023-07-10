Azerbaijan detains foreign national planning to carry out terrorist attack (UPDATE)

details added, first published at 12:04

Azerbaijan detains foreign national planning to carry out terrorist attack (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. A foreign citizen, who planned to commit a terrorist attack on the territory of Azerbaijan, has been detained, the State Security Service of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The State Security Service of Azerbaijan continues operational and investigative measures to combat terrorist-provocative and intelligence-subversive activities directed against the national security and state interests of Azerbaijan.

During the proceedings, it was established that a citizen of Afghanistan, Fawzan Musa Khan, conspired with others to undermine public stability in Azerbaijan, cause panic among the population, influence decision-making by state authorities and international organizations, planned to commit a terrorist act which would have been accompanied by an explosion, fire or other similar events, would have caused the death of people, harm to their health, significant material damage, etc.

It was also established that Fawzan Musa Khan arrived in Azerbaijan from a foreign country with the intention to commit these criminal acts during his stay in Baku, where he conducted surveillance at the embassy of one of the states in order to determine the coordinates of the embassy territory, established contacts with other persons to attract them to a terrorist act, as well as to obtain financial support for the purchase of weapons and explosives.

A criminal case has been opened against Fawzan Musa Khan, who was detained at the scene of the crime, in the Main Investigation Department of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan under articles 28, 214.2.1 and 28, 214.2.3 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan (preparation for the commission of terrorist acts using firearms and objects used as weapons by a group of persons).

By the decision of a court, a preventive measure in the form of arrest was chosen against Fawzan Musa Khan.

The State Security Service is currently carrying out a set of investigative-operational and international legal procedural measures to fully identify the circle of persons who planned to commit a terrorist act on the territory of Azerbaijan.