Several institutions of Azerbaijan entrusted with enhanced mandates

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the identification of authorized bodies (structures) in connection with the implementation of the "Agreement on Cooperation of the CIS member States on the prevention and Suppression of the use of False Trademarks and geographical indications", Trend reports.

Thus, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Justice, the State Customs Committee the Intellectual Property Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan have been identified as authorized bodies (structures) for the implementation by the Republic of Azerbaijan of the "Agreement on Cooperation of the CIS member States on the Prevention and Suppression of the Use of False Trademarks and Geographical Indications", signed on May 28, 2021 in Minsk, Belarus.