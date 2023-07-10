President Ilham Aliyev appoints new head of Penitentiary Service of Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

details added, first published at 11:44

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order appointing Mirsaleh Seyidov Deputy Minister of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Penitentiary Service, Trend reports.

Mirsaleh Seyidov is a career employee with extensive experience in the penitentiary system.

Seyidov graduated from the Faculty of International Law and International Relations of Baku State University with a degree in international law in 1998.

Until the new appointment, he held the position of the head of the Operational Regime Department of the Penitentiary Service. Moreover, Seyidov was also the head of penitentiary institutions No.10 and 15.

He was awarded the medal "For distinction in the civil service" in 2018.