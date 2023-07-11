Passage of ICRC vehicles through Azerbaijan's Lachin border checkpoint stopped (UPDATE)

details added, first published at 09:13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. The passage of vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) through the Lachin border checkpoint has been stopped, Trend reports via the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.

According to the State Border Service, the use of vehicles, belonging to the ICRC and carrying out medical evacuation, for smuggling is a gross violation of the laws of Azerbaijan, as well as an abuse of trust of Azerbaijan in the ICRC humanitarian organization.

A criminal case was initiated under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Until necessary investigative measures arecarried out, the crossing through the Lachin border checkpoint at the state border remains suspended.

All the facts of smuggling were documented.

In order to prevent the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia for Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan (which weren't withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 Second Karabakh War), and as an adequate response to the unilateral establishment of a checkpoint by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22 at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, on April 23 at 12:00 (GMT+4), the units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan set up a border checkpoint in its sovereign territories, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.