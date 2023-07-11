Armenia subjects positions of Azerbaijani Army to fire (UPDATE)

Details added, first published at 09:49

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. Units of the Armenian armed forces from positions located in the direction of the settlements of Vedi and Kafan districts shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of settlements of Heydarabad of the Sadarakdistrict and Nurgut of the Ordubad district in Nakhchivan on July 10, 2023, from 17:10 to 20:30 (GMT+4), Trend reports.

Moreover, members of illegal Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, have repeatedly fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the Khojaly and Khojavend districts.

The units of the Azerbaijani Army have taken adequate measures in these directions.

Members of illegal Armenian armed formations also attempted to establish long-term fortifications in front of the positions of the Azerbaijani Army located in the direction of Khojaly, Khojavend and Kalbajar districts.

As a result of the urgent measures taken by the units of the Azerbaijani Army, the work was immediately suspended.