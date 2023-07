BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. Members of illegal Armenian armed formations have made an attempt to establish long-term fortifications in front of the positions of the Azerbaijani Army located in the direction of Khojaly, Khojavend and Kalbajar districts, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Trend.

As a result of the urgent measures taken by the units of the Azerbaijani Army, the work was immediately suspended.

Will be updated