President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Mongolia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh on the occasion of the country's national holiday, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to sincerely congratulate you and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of Mongolia.

I believe that we will continue to make joint efforts towards more fruitful usage of the existing potential of Azerbaijan-Mongolia relations and elevation of our cooperation to a qualitatively new stage.

On this festive day, I extend my best wishes to You, and wish the friendly people of Mongolia everlasting peace and prosperity," the letter said.