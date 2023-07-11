World community not fully aware of processes in South Caucasus - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. The world community does not have full information about the processes occurring in the South Caucasus over the past 200 years, Chairman of the Western Azerbaijan Community, Azerbaijani MP Aziz Alakberli said during a meeting with Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee, Trend reports.

According to him, the main goals of the community are to bridge this gap and bring the truth to the world community.

"Pakistan is a friendly state to us. We are united by our historical roots. Pakistan was among the states that supported us in the 44-day Karabakh war. We always feel the support of Türkiye, Pakistan and other friendly states both during and after war," Alakberli said.

He also noted that Azerbaijanis want to return to their ancestral lands in safety and peace.

"We have also addressed on this issue to Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. We wish the same rights that is granted to the Armenians remaining and living in Azerbaijan should be granted to us by Armenia. Unfortunately, our appeals are not properly answered. Instead, Armenia claims infringement of the rights of the Armenian residents living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh and raises other similar issues," he said.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijan Western Community, established in 1989, is engaged in protecting the rights of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia.