Iranian propagandist known for his anti-Azerbaijani statements detained

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. Iranian propagandist Ali Akbar Rafeipour known for his anti-Azerbaijani speeches has been detained outside of Iran, Trend reports.

In a recent statement, Spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nasser Kanani said said that Rafeipour went to Saudi Arabia for pilgrimage, but upon returning to Iran, for unknown reasons, he was detained at the Jeddah airport.

Rafeipur is particularly remembered for his frequent propaganda against Azerbaijan during the second Karabakh war. In particular, he insists for Iran to provide military support to Armenia and send military forces there to prevent the opening of the Zangazur corridor.