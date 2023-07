BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. Elshad Hajiyev has been appointed the new head of the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

With the corresponding order signed by Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Vilayat Eyvazov, the outgoing Head of the press service, Police Colonel Ehsan Zahidov was retired.

Elshad Hajiyev was heading one of the departments of the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs prior to the appointment.