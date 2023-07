BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. A new head of the Main Personnel Department of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been appointed, Trend reports.

A corresponding order was signed in this regard, according to which this department will be headed by Colonel Eyub Mammadov.

Meanwhile, the former head of the department, Major General Ayaz Huseynov, was relieved of his post some time ago and enlisted in the reserve of the Armed Forces.