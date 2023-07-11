Illegal Armenian armed groups' attempt to set up fortifications stopped - Azerbaijani MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. On July 11, starting from 10:05 to 14:55, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, attempted to install long-term fortification facilities in front of the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Aghdam, Kalbajar, and Lachin regions, Trend reports.

As the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reported, the conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.

