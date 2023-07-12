Azerbaijan, Armenia narrow number of issues that remain unresolved - State Dept

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. Azerbaijan and Armenia have narrowed the number of issues that remain unresolved, State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing, Trend reports.

"No meeting that has been scheduled as of yet, but we do continue to look forward to the next engagement between the ministers from both Armenia and Azerbaijan.

When we say the peace is within reach, is that they have made significant progress on a number of issues. Even in the last meeting, they narrowed the number of issues that remain unresolved. And so, we think with a dwindling number of issues to resolve, the agreement is within reach," he explained.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held bilateral talks on June 27-29 at the George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center in Arlington, Virginia.

They met with US Secretary Anthony Blinken and Assistant to the President and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Washington.

The ministers and their teams continued progress on the draft bilateral Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations. They reached an agreement on additional articles and achieved mutual understanding on the draft agreement, meanwhile acknowledging that the positions on some key issues require further work.

---

