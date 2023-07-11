Exchange rate of manat has been stable for six years - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. Macro-economic stability has been maintained for many years. The exchange rate of the manat has been stable for six years, which is a rare phenomenon in the world, especially in the current conditions, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a meeting dedicated to the socio-economic results of six months of 2023, Trend reports.

The head of state noted that this is a manifestation of a thought-out policy, which is centered around the people of Azerbaijan.

“Because macroeconomic stability naturally affects the country's economy. But above all, of course, the biggest impact of this is on people’s standard of living. In our country, both minimum wages and minimum pensions are regularly increased. In parallel to this, the manat is stable,” President Ilham Aliyev noted.