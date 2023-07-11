Some 100 settlements to be reconstructed in Azerbaijan's Karabakh within first phase of Great Return program - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. Our two main directions after the budget reconciliation were the restoration of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur and the increase of our military power. Regarding the first direction, I can say that everything is being implemented faster than what we envisioned, i.e. faster that we planned. We have mobilized all our resources, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a meeting dedicated to the socio-economic results of six months of 2023, Trend reports.

“Already this year, we have succeeded in returning IDPs to the Talish village and the city of Lachin, and by the end of the year IDPs will also return to the Zabukh and Sus villages of the city of Lachin. The return program is being carried out in a consistent manner, so, by the end of the year, residents of five settlements – one city and four villages – will be fully settled in their ancestral lands. In total, 100 settlements are to be reconstructed in the first phase of the Great Return program,” the head of state pointed out.