Further steps to be taken regarding future development plan of Azerbaijan's Lachin city - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. On the example of the city of Lachin, I can say that in just eight months, most of the city has been completely restored, and both individual houses and multi-apartment houses are being prepared for more than 700 families there, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a meeting dedicated to the socio-economic results of six months of 2023, Trend reports.

“Further steps will be taken regarding the future development plan of the city of Lachin. We must always focus on the work to be done in this area. I can say that this is the most important issue in my daily work, and we constantly monitor this work,” the head of state emphasized.