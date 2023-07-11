By year-end, Azerbaijan to ensure spending of up to 12 billion manats in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. Everything we do is done in a planned manner. The highest standards are and should be applied in the liberated lands, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a meeting dedicated to the socio-economic results of six months of 2023, Trend reports.

“By the end of this year, on the basis of the overall investment program, we will ensure the spending of up to 12 billion manats in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. I should also note that all this work is being carried out at the expense of Azerbaijan. Except for two schools, all remaining infrastructure and construction works are financed from Azerbaijan’s state budget and are carried out by Azerbaijani state companies,” the head of state noted.

Will be updated